A Plier Family Christmas Special 3: Cherished Holiday Traditions, Peter Billingsley from ‘A Christmas Story’, Cardinal Blase Cupich and his Christmas Message of Hope

December 25, 2018

PHOTO: The Plier Family 2018.

Dave Plier along with his wife Lori welcome their three children, Josh, Emma and Alex to share cherished family traditions, favorite holiday-themed Tv episodes; Peter Billingsley, ‘Ralphie’ from ‘A Christmas Story’ on it’s 35th anniversary and Cardinal Blase Cupich shares his Christmas Message of Hope. Bonus: Listen to beloved holiday classic ‘Hardrock, Coco & Joe’!

 