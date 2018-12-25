× A Plier Family Christmas Special 3: Cherished Holiday Traditions, Peter Billingsley from ‘A Christmas Story’, Cardinal Blase Cupich and his Christmas Message of Hope

Dave Plier along with his wife Lori welcome their three children, Josh, Emma and Alex to share cherished family traditions, favorite holiday-themed Tv episodes; Peter Billingsley, ‘Ralphie’ from ‘A Christmas Story’ on it’s 35th anniversary and Cardinal Blase Cupich shares his Christmas Message of Hope. Bonus: Listen to beloved holiday classic ‘Hardrock, Coco & Joe’!