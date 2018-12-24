× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/24/18: Making Education More Efficient, VT’s Helmet Lab & Google Image Search Gender Discrepancies

Becoming more efficient in our day to day lives is important whether it’s making our work day better, or simply cutting down our commute time. Jon Hansen stepped in for Steve Bertrand to discuss how we are becoming more efficient with our teaching methods as David Niemi explained in the new book, “Learning Analytics in Education”. Megan Bland shared the importance of Virginia Tech’s Helmet Lab along with their rankings of the best helmets for bikers, Adam Hughes noticed a gender discrepancy in Google image results, and Ilyce Glink suggested some tips when working with remote workers as we continue to see the trend in the new year.