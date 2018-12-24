× WGN Radio Theatre #347: The Screen Director’s Playhouse

Carl Amari and Executive Produced Michael Gastala bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on December 23, 2018. First and only classic episode of the night is: ““The Screen Director’s Playhouse: Miracle On 34th Street” Starring: Edmund Gwenn. (12-21-50).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre