× The Opening Bell 12/24/18: Out of State Alcohol Sale Laws Continue To Burden Midwest

For many, alcohol is a big part of the holiday season whether it’s the office Christmas party, or for events at home. Mark Carman stepped in for Steve Grzanich today and discussed the prohibition era law that is dampening wine sales for Illinoisans when they try buying in Indiana. Robert Channick (Business Reporter at Chicago Tribune) joined Mark to detail the changes that could be on the horizon. Robert Baum (Co-founder of Bedderman Lodging) then joined Mark to talk about the holiday lodging alternative that is impacting the hotel industry.