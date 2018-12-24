× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.21.18: A Heart-Warming Holiday Season

Cochran, Dave Eanet, John DeCosse and Mary Van De Velde kick off the show with Top 6 @ 6 and then checked in with Lou Manfredini for Lou’s First call

Steve then checked in with Founder and President of Midwest Laundries, Jim Schultz to talk about his family owned and operated business. Midwest Laundries is a leading distributor of Speed Queen multi-housing washers and dryers and commercial laundry equipment.

President Trump calls in to read Cochran the holiday poem he wrote for him in order to send Cochran in the holiday spirit.

We then had our 91 year old MVPP of the week, Maggie Kramer warm our hearts talking about how she still sells flowers for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Later we have Hamp call in to talk all things Chicago Bears football.

WGN’s very own Dean Richards calls in to talk all things holiday movies and what is a must see this holiday season.

Cochran is then joined on air with Anne Johnsos to talk about her new book Potty-Mouthed: Big Thoughts from Little Brains.

To end off the show Cochran gained a co-host, Lauren Cohn. They chat with Michael Schindler and Mark Masremus from the Downers Grove Tivoli Theater. Come join the Cochran Show on New Years Eve from 7pm – 9pm to see a live remote broadcast and to join in on some New Years fun! Get your tickets at Eventbright.com. Just type in ‘Steve Cochran’ and click on ‘Tickets’!