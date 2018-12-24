× How to Create A Successful Startup. Startup Showcase: The Phluid Project

This week on the Startup Showcase host Scott Kitun kicked-off the show with his new segment called The inbox where Scott will read funny inbox messages he gets from people pitching wacky/bizzare startup ideas.

Next Scott is joined on the air with Founder, CEO and Chief Mentor of FOMO Marketer Jason Ma to talk about what it takes to create a successful startup and how to get all the funding you need.

Scotts then talks with Rob Garrett Smith who is the CEO and founder of The Phluid Project. The Phluid Project is a gender-free flagship store that was launched in the NoHo neighborhood of Manhattan earlier this year. It is quickly become a community hub for people to stop, shop and engage. Global buzz and growing sales have proved the concept. To invest in The Phluid Project click here!