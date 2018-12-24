× Single, Married, Divorced-Meet The Wife

You’ve heard Tom talk about her since the beginning and she’s the reason he says he is, “happily married.” So who is Beth McGuire? This week we meet Beth! Allison and Erik decide to abandon the usual format and instead pepper her with questions about Tom and ask her what, if anything, she’s learned about our three hosts since. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to our good listeners. Also, if you need a last minute gift for the love of your life or just someone you kind of like, send them a link to Single, Married, Divorced. Trust us, they’ll thank you.

Dating Story: Beth’s version on how she met Tom