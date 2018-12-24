× Jon and Ji In For Bill and Wendy Christmas Eve!

Jon and Ji take over for Bill and Wendy on this beautiful winter morning. Jon and Ji started off the show playing a little game we like to call Guess the Headlines using some fun and funky holiday themed headlines. Later we get more listener participation by asking what was the best and worst gift they have every received. In the latter half of the show our vert own movie expert, Blake Stubbs. Listen as Blake breaks down some of the best Christmas/holiday movies of all time and pick out the Elite 8.

Have a safe and happy holiday season from all of us over at here at WGN!