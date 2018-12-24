× Impractical Jokers and Jeff Johnson Take the TOUR On The Road!

Jeff Johnson joins Dane “On The Road” to talk about helping create one of the nation’s hottest arena tours and his career working with some of the biggest names of comedy and entertainment. Hear about life on the road with Sal, Q, Joe and Murr, and the excitement sharing the stars of the hit show Impractical Jokers with fans in cities everywhere. Listen as he fills us in on their secret to success and his journey with the Jokers PLUS ways fans can set sail with the guys and comedy friends on the latest cruise!

For more information on tour dates and more go to trutv.com