Farewell to long time WGN Engineer: Aubrey Mumpower

Nocturnal Journal host Dave Hoekstra takes a couple segments for a special farewell interview with long time friend and WGN broadcast engineer Aubrey Mumpower. Aubrey goes in depth about his broadcasting career to his life before Chicago.

As a engineer, Aubrey has enjoyed his time with the WGN Radio. Coming from a family history of railroad engineering, Aubrey was a natural born engineer. With his skill set, Aubrey took a job with WGN an instantly fell in love with the environment around him. From everybody here in WGN, We’re wish Mr. Mumpower a glorious retirement and thank you for your service.