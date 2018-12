× “Elton Jim” offers A Christmas Gift For You — his one-man performance of the Dickens’ holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol.”

In this 136th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano offers his one-man performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” He performs all the characters — men, woman, children, and GHOSTS! May it become a holiday podcast tradition! God bless us, everyone.