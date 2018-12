× Dave Plier in for Steve Cochran, Christmas Eve Full Show: Peter Billingsley from ‘A Christmas Story’, Cardinal Blase Cupich, Legendary Crooner Johnny Mathis, 65 Years of ‘Suzy Snowflake’

Dave Plier and his children Josh, Emma & Alex are joined by newsman Dave Schwan and special guests Peter Billingsley “Ralphie’ From ‘A Christmas Story’; music legend Johnny Mathis; Cardinal Blase Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago; Elliot Bambrough from WGN-TV’s ‘Chicago’s Best’ a visit from Santa and more!