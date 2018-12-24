× Dane Neal in for Nick D (12/24/18): Christmas Eve movie favorites and more…

Dane Neal is in for Nick Digilio: ‘Blockbuster’ Blake Stubbs sits in as we look at a list of the 50 Greatest Holiday Movies of all time, and listeners discuss some of their personal must-watch films (both standard and obscure) as we head into Christmas Eve; Stubbs also shares some thoughts on Jason Momoa and Aquaman and why Bumblebee restored his faith in the Transformers cinematic potential; one lucky Blackhawks fan is going to the Winter Classic, and more.