Brian Noonan | The Christmas Eve Delight

“Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse” But Brian Noonan was there to entertain you on this special Christmas Eve Delight.

WGN News producer Ryan Burrow (@newsburrow) stops on air briefly to talk about the last minute holiday shopping and the final blockbuster deals! From ABC News, Stephanie Ramos (@sramosABC) joins Brian to talk about the Government shutdown and what to expect as President Trump is expected to address the Government shutdown at 630pm from Washington. Stephanie was U.S. Army Reserve Major/ and former Iraq War Veteran.

Hall of fame weatherman Tom Skilling (Yes he’s working) comes on the program to talk Christmas Eve and what to expect from this very warm December. What’s Christmas without some friendly musical tunes. Joining us for some in-studio caroling is Riley & Joey Pettrone. They will be playing this Thursday December 27, 2018 at 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM CST at Haymarket Pub & Brewery. The Haymarket Americana Concert series is FREE every Thursday in Chicago’s West Loop!

For the final hour on this night before Christmas. Hardcore Pawn Chicago T.V. Host Randy and Elysa Cohen join us in the to talk about finding jewelry deals in pawn shops for the holidays. They also bringing in some of the hottest items that have flown through the pawnshop. Lastly, we get on the line Norad to track Santa to see what time Santa Claus will arrive in Chicago!

