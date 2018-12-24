× Brian Noonan | Royal Jewelers & Loans

T.V. Host’s of Hardcore Pawn Chicago, Randy and Elyse Cohen join Brian Noonan to talk about finding jewelry deals in pawn shops for the holidays. Both them explain steps to finding the right price of the jewelry. As a preview for some of the products, They bring in the hottest items that have flown through the pawnshop.

Randy Cohen (owner) & Elyse Cohen (Randy Cohen’s daughter, co-owner) of Royal Jewelers and Loans started reality television series on truTV. Randy and his staff created 18 half-hour episodes of “Hardcore Pawn: Chicago” which launched January 1st 2013.

You can find Royal Jewelers & Loans at 428 South Clark Street Chicago, IL 60605 or vist their website at http://www.royalpayscash.com