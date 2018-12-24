× Brian Noonan | Christmas Music & Haymarket Americana Series

Joining Brian in-studio for Christmas music and to talk about their upcoming live concert is Joey & Riley Pettrone. Joey is an Chicago-based singer/songwriter. He sings with his brother Riley to create some of the most brilliant harmonies imaginable. Joey has opened for band’s in Chicago and for rock legends like Jim Peterik of the band The Ides Of March and Survivor, writer of such hits as Eye of the Tiger (Rocky III).

Their band has produced an outstanding album called: Dust & Vapor. Which is available on Spotify, and Amazon Music. Some of the songs included in the album include: Scarecrow Army, Broken Pieces, Out of this World, and eight others.

You can catch Joey and Riley playing this Thursday December 27, 2018 at 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM CST at Haymarket Pub & Brewery. The Haymarket Americana Concert series is FREE every Thursday in Chicago’s West Loop!