Blackhawks Crazy: A Very Merry Blackhawks Crazy Podcast

Chris Boden and Scott King take into the final week of 2018 with a Very Merry Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, despite Sunday’s outcome. You’ll hear from Jeremy Colliton after the season-high 3-game winning streak ended as the guys discuss the positive factors over the past couple of weeks. Plus scouting boss Mark Kelley discusses the seven ‘Hawks prospects he drafted that will take part in the World Junior Championships.

