CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 20: A fan dressed as Santa Claus wtaches a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the San Jose Sharks at the United Center on December 20, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Sharks 4-3 in overtime.(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Blackhawks Crazy: A Very Merry Blackhawks Crazy Podcast
Chris Boden and Scott King take into the final week of 2018 with a Very Merry Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, despite Sunday’s outcome. You’ll hear from Jeremy Colliton after the season-high 3-game winning streak ended as the guys discuss the positive factors over the past couple of weeks. Plus scouting boss Mark Kelley discusses the seven ‘Hawks prospects he drafted that will take part in the World Junior Championships.