B2B – Ep. 66 Ryan Maybee Brings Distilling Back to KC with J. Rieger Distillery

Kansas Whiskey? Not only is it a thing, but Kansas City, Missouri’s J. Rieger distillery was once the largest mail-order whiskey producer in the US. This week, the Barrel to Bottle team is joined by Brett and Joe from The Whiskey Hotline to interview Ryan Maybee, who in 2014 resurrected this historic brand along with some help from industry icons like Tom Nichols and Dave Pickerell. Stick around for the Q&A segment, when the team gets technical about charred barrels.

