× WGN Radio Theatre #346: Fibber Mcgee & Molly, CBS Radio Workshop & Escape

Carl Amari and Executive Produced Michael Gastala bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on December 22, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Fibber Mcgee & Molly: Misplaced Christmas Money” (12-15-42). Next we have: “CBS Radio Workshop: All Is Bright” Starring: Rudolph Weiss. (12-23-56). For our final episode of the night we have: “Escape: The Man Who Liked Dickens” Starring: Terry Kilburn. (12-21-52).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre