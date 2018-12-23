WGN Radio Theatre #346: Fibber Mcgee & Molly, CBS Radio Workshop & Escape

(L-R) Carl Amari and Michael Gastala

Carl Amari and Executive Produced Michael Gastala bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on December 22, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Fibber Mcgee & Molly: Misplaced Christmas Money” (12-15-42). Next we have: “CBS Radio Workshop: All Is Bright” Starring: Rudolph Weiss. (12-23-56). For our final episode of the night we have: “Escape: The Man Who Liked Dickens” Starring: Terry Kilburn. (12-21-52).

