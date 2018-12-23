× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 12/23/18

On this Special Pre-Christmas Edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson provides a mix of classic holiday songs and the 2011 U of I Rip Chords performing their a capella holiday classics throughout the show. He is also joined by Brian Bernardoni, Senior Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy, Chicago Association of Realtors, and Eric Elk, president and CEO of Fulcrum Illinois, for a 2018 year in review roundtable.

Rick, Brian, and Eric discuss the current federal government shutdown; the significant role that Twitter has played in politics throughout the year; the Chicago mayoral race; and much more.