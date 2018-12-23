× The Chicago Way Christmas, with John Kass (12/23/18): Kasso’s annual Christmas Column and the meaning of joy

The Chicago Way Christmas Special, with John Kass (12/23/18): John Kass reads his annual Christmas column and Jeff Carlin explores what it means to be joyful during the holidays.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3579493/3579493_2018-12-23-011033.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here