× Steve Dale’s Pet World 12/23/2018: New Years Resolutions for Pets

Happy Howlidays!

Steve Dale speaks with the President of the American Veterinary Medical Association, Dr. John Howe, as he shares the work of the AMVA; the importance of watching your pet’s weight and physical activity; and more.

Steve also provides the annual reading of “Twas a Pet’s Night Before Christmas”!

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv