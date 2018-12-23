× Pinch Hitters 12/23/18: Rick Gieser Takes You Around The World For Christmas

Rick Gieser sits in for Dave Plier and is getting everyone in the holiday spirit. Have you ever wondered how other countries celebrate the Christmas holiday? Rick talks to his good friends Andy and Spin in the United Kingdom. They give Rick and the listeners an idea of how the Christmas holiday is celebrated “across the pond” and what traditions they have. Later Rick is joined by his friend Claire who lives in Israel, Claire gives her perspective of celebrating the holidays while on the Western Calendar. Plus what are some of the worst gifts you have received or given?