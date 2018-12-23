× Nocturnal Journal with Dave Hoekstra | Saturday Night Musical

On the final Saturday before Christmas, Chicago Bulls DJ Metro stops in studio to talk about his spinning at the 7th annual Chicago Resolution Gala on the pier. Metro shares intel on his early career success and where you can catch him turning up next. Navy Pier spokesperson Payal Patel joins the conversation to preview of the Navy Pier New Year’s Eve Extravaganza She also checks in on future events coming to the pier.

A special farewell interview with long time friend and WGN broadcast engineer Aubrey Mumpower. Aubrey goes in depth about his broadcasting career to his life before Chicago.

For the final hour, Dave brings on the Dirty Ditties for a live performance in WGN’s Allstate Skyline Performance studio. Dirty Ditties is the only musical group in the universe dedicated to vulgar material. All songs are performed with live accordion by Maz, live ukulele by Ciso Lobo and David Behm on bongos!