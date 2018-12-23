× Keith Sproule from Abercrombie & Kent Takes us to Africa to See and Support!

Abercrombie & Kent Executive Director Keith Sproule joins Dane “On The Road” to share transformative travel and amazing destinations from A & K. Hear about trips to Africa and the incredible experience of seeing Lions, Elephants, Rhinos and more up close and in their environment. Listen as Keith fills us in on the A & K philanthropic philosophy to support the animals and culture as a whole, as well as making unforgettable memories for travelers.