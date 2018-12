× Jamie McMurray Joins New NASCAR Team at FOX!

Daytona 500 Champ and NASCAR star Jamie McMurray joins Dane “On The Road” to talk about an amazing racing career and what next with Nascar on Fox. Get the scoop on the new mind-blowing studios coming soon and how Jamie is getting ready for his new role. Hear about his possible future with Jamie’s racing family at Chip Ganassi and how he plans to celebrate the Holidays at home with family and friends!