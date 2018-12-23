× IMSA’s Gregg Elkin Gets Us Ready For Racing!

IMSA Director of Communications Gregg Elkin joins Dane “On The Road” to talk about the new season of racing about to start at Daytona. Listen as Gregg fills us in on the new contract with NBC Sports that will bring the magic of IMSA to more motorsports fans around the World on TV, through the App and in expanded coverage of all three series!

Get more information on drivers, races, teams and more for 2019 at IMSA.com