Hoge and Jahns, Episode 106: Bears-49ers Postgame Show

It wasn’t pretty, but the Bears got a win in San Francisco. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns recap the Bears’ 11th win on the season in a special episode that partially takes place in an Uber. Chicago Sun-Times scribes Patrick Finley and Mark Potash also make cameo appearances. The guys all talk about what they think the game means in the big picture, while also taking a quick look ahead at next week’s playoff implications in Minnesota. You can also hear Matt Nagy’s and Mitch Trubisky’s post game press conferences. Listen below!

