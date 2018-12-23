× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | 12/23/18 | Here Comes Christmas!

Dean starts things off by talking about how his favorite Chicago restaurant, Sabatinos, will be closing after 49 years – he speaks to the owner, Angelo Pegni, later on in the show. Then Dean shares his interviews with Steve Carell, discussing his new film, Welcome to Marwen, and Jason Momoa on his new hit blockbuster, Aquaman. The writer, actor, and director of the new YIPPEE KI-YAY MERRY CHRISTMAS: A DIE HARD Musical Parody join Dean to discuss how they created their unique Die-Hard/Christmas musical. Then Dean gets a visit from the cast of the “It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!” 2018 edition, who perform two of our most favorite scenes from the classic film. Finally, we hear Dean’s interviews with Emily Blunt and Lin Manuel Miranda, on the new Mary Poppins Returns film. Dean closes the show with listeners’ favorite Christmas-pastime recipes!

