Brian Noonan | 12.23.18 | A Special Pre-Christmas Show

Brian has a special guest today – it his daughter, Molly! Brian and Molly tackle today’s headlines with Roger Badesch, who provides his insight on the government shutdown. Then, Michael Gemma from Haymarket Pub & Brewery, joins them in-studio, to talk about an incredible fundraiser taking place at their Pub. Brian and Molly also take some time to ask him questions about beer; its history, the industry, and different types on the market. The show closes with listeners asking questions to Molly and Brian!