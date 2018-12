× AJ Allmendinger is ALL Set for Supercross, IMSA and NASCAR on NBC!

A man of MANY motorsports, driver AJ Allmendinger joins Dane “On The Road” to talk cars, career and excitement around his new role at NBC Sports. Hear as AJ shares his unique experience, appreciation and passion for all things motorsports…being ready to race the Rolex 24 at Daytona, TV for Nascar America and a big part of the new groundbreaking IMSA broadcasts!