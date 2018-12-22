MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 25: James McCann #34 of the Detroit Tigers hits a two-run double against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning of the game on September 25, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Tigers defeated the Twins 4-2. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
White Sox Weekly: James McCann shares his enthusiasm joining the organization
Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox (offseason) baseball: Kelly Wunsch shares his bond with Harry and memories playing with the White Sox. Later on, recent roster addition James McCann joins the show to share his excitement in joining the organization as catcher.