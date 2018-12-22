A video board shows the Dow Jones closing above 20,000 for the first time at the New York Stock Exchange January 25, 2017 in New York.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished above 20,000 points for the first time Wednesday, after breaching the milestone at the open, extending a stocks rally that followed US President Donald Trump's election, which sparked hopes of pro-growth policies. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
The Markets 12/22/18: Oil in free fall, Dow sinks below 23,000
Orion opens the show with a look at the tumbling market on Wall Street. Later, Orion sits down with Rich Nelson of Allendale. Finally, Orion takes his usual look at agribusiness. Finally, everyone here at The Markets wants to wish you a very happy holiday!