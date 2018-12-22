× The Beat (12/22/18): Jim Cornelison, Dylan Sikura & more…

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in Chicago sports: The show starts off discussing the single person they think could be behind the Bears’ success this season; Chicago Blackhawks’ national anthem singer Jim Cornelison joins the show to share his latest album with Frank Catalano; there’s talk of a possibility of a Bulls conspiracy that is behind recent season losses; Blackhawks’ newest Right Wing, Dylan Sikura, shares his thoughts on joining the team and the need to be a complete player in this organization; and Mark analyzes Harry’s Twitter tagging abilities.