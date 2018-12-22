× Saturday Night Special w/ Amy Guth | Conversations of 2018

Tonight on the Saturday Nigh Special, host Amy Guth takes a look back at some of her most compelling conversations of 2018.

From her mixtape show, we hear Robert K Elder the author of The Mixtape of My Life: A Do-It-Yourself Music Memoir. You can here the full podcast here.

Then we hear Rosalind Lannin, co-host of the Miss-Spoken live-lite series, on Amy’s annual books and literature show and this was also the last show Amy had from Tribune Tower.

Dr. Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell & Anne Elizabeth Moore, journalist and author of Threadbare, joined Amy for her show on fashion industry and had a conversation that became so much more.

Finally from her gig economy show, author Sarah Kessler talks to Amy about labor, the gig economy and the events that led to her book Gigged: The End of the Job and the Future of Work.