OTL #636: Heartland Cafe closes its doors, Equity in Chicago parks, The Secret History of Dysfunctionells

Mike Stephen talks to the owner of the Heartland Cafe about the imminent closing of that Rogers Park institution, discusses equity when it comes to supporting all Chicago parks, and discovers the Secret History of a unique folk rock band called Dysfunctionells with local music historian Steve Krakow (aka: Plastic Crimewave). The local music this week is brought to you by Jumpsuit.

