Maurice Mobetta Brown Sets the Mood for the Holidays | Mobetta Annual Holiday Jam

Grammy award-Winning Jazz Trumpeter Maurice Mobetta Brown is coming home for the holidays to celebrate with the Mobetta Annual Holiday Jam.

He’s been serenading us with this holiday jam for seven years straight and leaves us each time waiting for the next year. This time he’s bringing along special friends Chris Dave (Drums), Mononeon (Bass), Isiah Sharkey(Guitar/Vocals) and Peter Cottontale (Keys/Vocals).

This will go down December 22, 2018 at Martyrs’ 3855 N. Lincoln Ave. Showtime at 9:00pm. Tix can be bought in advance.

