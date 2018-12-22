× A Very Bubala Christmas: Full Show 12-22-18

Happy Holidays! This weekend, Matt, Roger and Jess get in the Christmas spirit and also celebrate Matt’s birthday (on Christmas Day!) Roger gives us more details on the government shutdown and listeners chime in. We talk about favorite Christmas songs and the history of Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer. We talk about the old Tribune Tower and Roger gives us updates on what the weather will be like on Christmas Day for commuters. At 3 a.m., we chat with Kate Davies from English Heritage about the winter solstice. at 4:30 a.m., we chat with Chris Gebhardt and he updates us on NASA news and a Christmas comet. Tune in to the full show podcast for all the fun!