Wintrust Business Lunch 12/21/18: Politics Influencing Our Shopping, Year End Reviews, & "100 Women Who Care"

It’s the shopping season, but should our political stances influence where we get our gifts? Steve Bertrand talked with Andrea Hanis about an app that shows where companies donate their money and allows for consumers to be in a know. Tom Gimbel reminded employees/employers about the right way to look at a year end review, Laurie Richter & Sally Wiarda explained how a simple group mentality is changing the way people look at philanthropy through 100 Women Who Care, and Front Row Phyllis has her eyes on the entertainment during the holiday season.