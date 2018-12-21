Video: Weekend Warning – Christmas Edition

Posted 3:45 PM, December 21, 2018, by , Updated at 03:44PM, December 21, 2018

Not much going on the next few days. Just kidding! It’s Christmas! Violeta Podrumedic reminds you that, no matter what plans you may have, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you travel. And we hope you have a safe, peaceful, and fun holiday!

Related stories