Not much going on the next few days. Just kidding! It’s Christmas! Violeta Podrumedic reminds you that, no matter what plans you may have, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you travel. And we hope you have a safe, peaceful, and fun holiday!
Video: Weekend Warning – Christmas Edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Stay indoors edition
-
Video: It’s a Wonderful Weekend Warning
-
Video: Weekend Warning – with snow
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Thanksgiving Edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – with pictures
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – with a brief nap
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Halloween Edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – with dramatic music
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Bring a jacket
-
Video: Weekend Warning from The First Röel
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Marathon Weekend edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Oktoberfest edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning from Cork & Kerry