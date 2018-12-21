Top Five@5 (12/21/18): Press Secretary Sarah Sanders makes a statement, President Trump blames Democrats for shutdown, a new DC Comic charcter hits the screen in ‘Aquaman’ and more…

Posted 6:39 PM, December 21, 2018, by

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 07: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Miley Cyrus attends the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)

Top Five@5 for Friday, December 21, 2018:

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders answers to a gaggle of reporters at the White House whether or not the President’s decision to pull out of Syria makes Vladimir Putin happy, President Trump now says the Democrats are to blame for shutdown as he stands by his border security demand, Yahya Bdul-Mateen II is excited to introduce the character Black Manta to the big screen in ‘Aquaman’, Miley Cyrus proposes some changes to the classic Christmas song ‘Santa Baby’ and Santa Claus teams up with special counsel Robert Mueller in a new Late Show holiday cartoon.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!