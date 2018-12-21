× The Patti Vasquez Show 12.20.18 | Political Cartoonist Scott Stantis, holiday treats from Bistro Campagne and more!

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

Chicago Tribune Political Cartoonist, Scott Stantis along with Commentators Erik Elk and Dave Lundi joins the conversation on President Trump’s plan to build a wall at the border and state taxes.

Chef Adam Grande, Todd Feinberg and Jogn Juliano from a local upscale bistro ‘Bistro Campagne’ makes an appearance and discusses commitment to a low impact agricultural movement.

Plus, Patti hears from listeners what makes them happy.