The Patti Vasquez Show 12.20.18 | Political Cartoonist Scott Stantis, holiday treats from Bistro Campagne and more!
Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:
Chicago Tribune Political Cartoonist, Scott Stantis along with Commentators Erik Elk and Dave Lundi joins the conversation on President Trump’s plan to build a wall at the border and state taxes.
Chef Adam Grande, Todd Feinberg and Jogn Juliano from a local upscale bistro ‘Bistro Campagne’ makes an appearance and discusses commitment to a low impact agricultural movement.
Plus, Patti hears from listeners what makes them happy.