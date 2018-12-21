× The Opening Bell 12/21/18: Wall Street Hoping To Close Out 2018 On A High Note

This week was one of the most monumental weeks of the year for markets and thankfully Paul Lisnek (stepping in for Steve Grzanich) was able to check in with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) one last time for the year to learn about the perspective we should have going into the new year and know what’s ahead when tax time rolls around. John Manchester (CEO and Owner of Windy City Sweets) took time out of the busiest time of the year for his business to talk about how he manages the holiday rush and selling sweets in a health conscious world.