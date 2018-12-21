‘Susie Sunshine’ joins Roe & Anna to explain the stock market panic this week

The closing numbers are displayed after the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on November 14, 2018 in New York. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)

Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. Equities at Aviva Investors, joins the show to explain the factors behind the Dow Jones Industrial average’s drop and nearly 7% loss today and the worst end to a week since the financial crisis in 2008.

