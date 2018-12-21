× ‘Susie Sunshine’ joins Roe & Anna to explain the stock market panic this week

Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. Equities at Aviva Investors, joins the show to explain the factors behind the Dow Jones Industrial average’s drop and nearly 7% loss today and the worst end to a week since the financial crisis in 2008.

