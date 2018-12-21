× Roe Conn Full Show (12/21/18): James Mattis bails on President Trump, Lou Canellis Bears Predictions, Judy Pielach’s farewell, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, December 21st, 2018:

Roe is back in the studio and hits the ground running with former MSNBC analyst and former RNC Chairman, Michael Steele to talk about James Mattis bailing on President Trump, Susan ‘Susie Sunshine’ Schmidt explains the extreme Dow Jones average drop, Ald. Matt O’Shea talks about Chicago’s opportunity for Elon Musk’s railcar, Lou Canellis gives a preview of the Bears vs. 49ers, Source Code Beverage President Jim Doehring and VP of Sales Lisa Taaffe share some amazing wine with backpack-wine.com, we get pizza from the Stefani family’s Bar Cargo, Dr. Willie Wilson & Singsation perform for LIVE Music Friday, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and Judy Pielach says her goodbyes to WGN Radio!