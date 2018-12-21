TOPSHOT - This image shows the resignation letter addressed by US Secretary of Defence James Mattis to US President Donald Trump on December 20, 2018 where it is written "I believe it is right for me to step down from my position". - US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis resigned Thursday, December 20, 2018, a day after President Donald Trump shocked the US establishment by pulling out of Syria. In a letter to Trump, Mattis suggested his world view, which favors traditional alliances and standing up to "malign actors," stands at odds with the president's. "Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position," Mattis wrote.
Moments before the Pentagon released Mattis's letter, Trump tweeted that his defense secretary would be retiring "with distinction, at the end of February." (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)
Roe Conn Full Show (12/21/18): James Mattis bails on President Trump, Lou Canellis Bears Predictions, Judy Pielach’s farewell, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, December 21st, 2018:
Roe is back in the studio and hits the ground running with former MSNBC analyst and former RNC Chairman, Michael Steele to talk about James Mattis bailing on President Trump, Susan ‘Susie Sunshine’ Schmidt explains the extreme Dow Jones average drop, Ald. Matt O’Shea talks about Chicago’s opportunity for Elon Musk’s railcar, Lou Canellis gives a preview of the Bears vs. 49ers, Source Code Beverage President Jim Doehring and VP of Sales Lisa Taaffe share some amazing wine with backpack-wine.com, we get pizza from the Stefani family’s Bar Cargo, Dr. Willie Wilson & Singsation perform for LIVE Music Friday, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and Judy Pielach says her goodbyes to WGN Radio!