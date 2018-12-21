× Rick Kogan fills in for John Williams | 12/21/18 | Phil Donlon, Tom Bachtell, & Tony Fitzpatrick

Rick Kogan, filling in for John Williams, starts things off with Phil Donlon about his new film “High and Outside” and his experience in writing, developing, and directing films in Chicago. Then, Tom Bachtell and Tony Fitzpatrick, join in-studio, to speak about their lives and their artistic pursuits. Tom Bachtell, an illustrator and caricaturist for The New Yorker’s Talk of the Town, discusses his upbringing and work. Tony Fitzpatrick is a Chicago-based contemporary American printmaker and collage artists best known for his multimedia collages, printmaking, paintings, and drawings.

