Jon Hansen and Ji Suk Yi Full Show 12.21.18

Jon Hansen & Ji Suk Yi are in the driver seats today while Bill and Wendy take the day off. Jahmal Cole, founder of ‘My Block, My Hood, My City’ drops by to talk about his #MLKLights project on King Drive. Then, Alexander Zalben from Decider.com joins the show to talk about the most binge-worthy TV shows of 2018. Jon and Ji discuss adulting school, Christmas traditions, and more.