× Downtown to O’Hare in 12min via Elon Musk

Elon Musk is designing a railcar and the “Tesla-in-a-tunnel” could become a high-speed transit system between downtown and O’Hare Airport. Alderman and Aviation Committee Chairman Matt O’Shea joins the show to talk about the potential transportation opportunity.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!