CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 14: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and engineer and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk of The Boring Company talk about constructing a high speed transit tunnel at Block 37 during a news conference on June 14, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Musk said he could create a 16-passenger vehicle to operate on a high-speed rail system that could get travelers to and from downtown Chicago and O'hare International Airport under twenty minutes, at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
Downtown to O’Hare in 12min via Elon Musk
CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 14: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and engineer and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk of The Boring Company talk about constructing a high speed transit tunnel at Block 37 during a news conference on June 14, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Musk said he could create a 16-passenger vehicle to operate on a high-speed rail system that could get travelers to and from downtown Chicago and O'hare International Airport under twenty minutes, at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
Elon Musk is designing a railcar and the “Tesla-in-a-tunnel” could become a high-speed transit system between downtown and O’Hare Airport. Alderman and Aviation Committee Chairman Matt O’Shea joins the show to talk about the potential transportation opportunity.