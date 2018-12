× Alexander Zalben: Shows to binge-watch over the Christmas break

The holiday weekend is here, and that means it’s a perfect time to catch up on all the TV you’ve missed while you were busy. Jon Hansen & Ji Suk Yi are joined over the phone by Alexander Zalben, Managing Editor of Decider.com. They talk about the most binge-watched TV shows of 2018, the future of streaming services, the top shows to binge over the holidays, what’s new on Netflix, and more.