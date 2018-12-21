2018 WGN Radio Christmas Schedule
Beginning at 6pm on Christmas Eve, Monday, December 24, WGN Radio presents 24 hours of special holiday programming. Here’s our schedule:
(Subject to change)
Christmas Eve, Monday, December 24
6pm: Steve Cochran
7pm: Roe Conn
8pm: John Williams
9pm: Bill and Wendy
10pm: It’s a Wonderful Life
11:30pm: Christmas Is… with Carl Greyson
Christmas Day, Tuesday, December 25
12am: Midnight Mass – Live from Holy Name Cathedral
1:30am: Mollie and Pete Save Christmas
2am: Nick Digilio
3am: Patti Vasquez
4am: John Williams
5am: The Opening Bell
6am: Steve Cochran
7am: Presbyterian Christmas
8:15am: Christmas Newscast
8:30am: Dave Plier
9am: Dean Richards
10am: WGN Radio Sports
11am: Bill and Wendy
12pm: Wintrust Business Lunch
1pm: John Williams
2pm: Lou Manfredini
3pm: Nick Digilio
4pm: Patti Vasquez
5pm: Roe Conn
6pm: Live programming resumes with Dave Hoekstra
